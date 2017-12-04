Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

McDonald’s revives Dollar Menu name with $1, $2 and $3 items

December 4, 2017 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dollar Menu is making a McComeback.

McDonald’s is reviving the name of the once-popular value menu next month, but this time the items will cost $1, $2 or $3.

Offering cheap eats has been a winning strategy for the world’s largest hamburger chain. In October, it attributed a rise in a key sales figure during the third quarter to its $1 sodas and a two-for-$5 promotion called McPick 2.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company says the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” will become a permanent part of its menu on Jan. 4. There are a dozen items on the new menu, including a sausage burrito for a buck, a bacon McDouble for $2 and a Happy Meal for $3.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.