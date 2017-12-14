Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ng aims to bring AI ‘electricity’ to manufacturing

December 14, 2017 3:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The artificial intelligence researcher who called AI the new electricity is now trying to make sure every company is plugged in.

Stanford professor Andrew Ng (ING), one of the leading figures in AI, is launching a starting called Landing.AI (LANDing-dot-A-I). Its aim initially is to help manufacturing companies use computer algorithms to help them cut costs, improve quality control, remove supply-chain bottlenecks, and more.

Landing.AI’s first strategic partner is Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant that helps build Apple iPhones. The company is helping implement a system to spot defects, such as tiny particles or scratches on camera lens units.

Currently, thousands of people work to manually inspect such parts. Ng says the AI-powered system can work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and be more accurate than people.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.