Oregon town seeks first microbrewery, offers benefits

December 9, 2017
 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A town in Oregon, near one of America’s microbrew meccas, is thirsting for a piece of the action and offering incentives for the first brewery to establish itself in the community.

In an internet posting, Madras (MA-dress) said it could assist in site selection; costs of architecture, engineering, permits and building renovation; expedited permitting, a start-up loan and technical assistance.

Madras, which has 6,300 residents, is located 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Bend, which has at least 22 breweries, among the highest number of microbreweries per capita in the United States.

Madras Mayor Royce Embanks said residents believe recruiting a brewery is a top priority, so the town can have a community gathering place and destination for friends, family, and tourists.

At least one bar owner is opposed.

