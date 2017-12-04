Listen Live Sports

Payless trying to sell its Topeka, Kansas, headquarters

December 4, 2017 8:26 pm
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Payless ShoeSource is putting its corporate headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, up for sale.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the company is seeking $8.5 million for the headquarters, amid rumors that Payless might leave Topeka.

Payless emerged from bankruptcy in August. In early November, company spokeswoman Meghan Spreer said the company was evaluating its structure.

In mid-November, 170 employees were laid off. That came after another 165 employees were laid off in January, and information technology jobs were outsourced.

Spreer confirmed Monday the company is seeking to sell its headquarters.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

