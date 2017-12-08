Listen Live Sports

Philippines wants money back from Sanofi over dengue vaccine

December 8, 2017 2:14 am
 
< a min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine health chief says the government will demand a refund of more than 3 billion pesos ($59 million) from Sanofi Pasteur and look at possible legal action after a study showed its dengue vaccine the country used in an immunization program could expose some people to severe illness.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told a news conference Friday the government will also seek compensation for hospitalization and treatment for children who may have developed severe dengue.

The Philippines put on hold its dengue vaccination program, the world’s first, last week after new findings by Sanofi Pasteur that people vaccinated without prior infection can get dengue that is severe and lasts longer.

