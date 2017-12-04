Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors ask court to send Russia’s ex-minister to prison

December 4, 2017 5:08 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors are asking a court to send a former economic development minister to a high-security prison for 10 years.

Alexei Ulyukayev, the highest-ranking Russian official to have been arrested since 1993, was detained last year at the headquarters of Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, after a sting operation by Russia’s main intelligence agency. Ulyukayev denies the charges and says Rosneft’s influential chief executive Igor Sechin has set him up.

A prosecutor on Monday in his remarks during cross-examination asked the court to find Ulyukayev guilty of giving a $2 million bribe to Sechin and send him to a high-security prison for ten years as well as fining him roughly $5 million.

The circumstances of the case have ignited speculation that Ulyukayev fell victim to a Kremlin power play by Sechin, a longtime associate of President Vladimir Putin.

