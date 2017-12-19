Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Rail enthusiasts killed in derailment were excited for ride

December 19, 2017 4:52 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Willhoite and Jim Hamre were just the type of guys to hop on an Amtrak train hurtling passengers at faster speeds along newly upgraded tracks for the first time, friends and family said Tuesday.

Willhoite, 35, and Hamre, 61, were both rail enthusiasts and knowledgeable about the technical aspects of trains. They were among the three killed Monday when the train going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone plunged off an overpass outside Seattle and toppled some cars on a highway below.

“It’s pretty devastating. We’re having a tough time,” said Lloyd Flem, executive director of rail advocacy organization All Aboard Washington.

Willhoite and Hamre were active in such groups. In All Aboard Washington, Willhoite served as director of information technology, and Hamre was vice president and newsletter editor since 1988, writing enthusiastically in a recent online post about the new route that travels along refurbished freight tracks.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

“They were looking forward to it, of course. They were having the opportunity for the first official run, of a brand new route,” Flem said.

The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.

Flem said he has known Hamre for more than three decades. Hamre retired a few years ago as a civil engineer at the Washington transportation department and was a groomsman at Flem’s wedding 25 years ago. He lived with his mother in Puyallup, Flem said.

Pierce Transit said Willhoite was a customer service support specialist who was admired by his colleagues. He enjoyed going to Star Wars conventions and renaissance fairs, Flem said.

The men also were members of the Rail Passengers Association, according to group president Jim Mathews, who called Hamre one of the most respected and effective rail advocates in the country.

“Jim combined personability and kindness, and paired it with an intricate and detailed knowledge of transit policy and technical insight. This made him an extremely powerful advocate and an inspiration for others,” the association said in a statement.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Hamre’s niece Rachel Topper said she has been notified of her uncle’s death but that the family had no further comment. In a Facebook post, she said they were heartbroken and that Hamre will be missed by many.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

DLA holiday decoration contest

Today in History

1999: Bill Clinton impeached

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.