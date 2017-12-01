Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Report lays out options for way forward on coal ash

December 1, 2017 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report prepared for Dominion Energy says it would be cheaper and quicker to close and cover the company’s largest Virginia coal ash ponds than to recycle the waste or move it to landfills.

The report released Friday was mandated by Virginia’s General Assembly, which also put on hold the company’s plans to close its coal ash ponds until lawmakers can review Dominion’s findings.

Coal ash is the heavy metal-laden waste that’s left over after decades of burning coal to produce electricity.

For decades, coal ash has been stored in landfills or in ponds, often near waterways. Recent spills have drawn concerns about its storage.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Environmental groups criticized the report, saying it appears designed to justify Dominion’s initial plans. They say the ash must be excavated from unlined pits.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.76%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 9.23%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 13.61%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 15.71%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 17.63%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.33%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 20.49%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 17.67%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.