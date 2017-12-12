Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

South Carolina man arrested after Airbnb guest finds camera

December 12, 2017 10:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a woman who rented an apartment from him using Airbnb found a hidden camera.

Media outlets reported that Greenville police arrested 35-year-old Cesar Adan Mendez Fuentes late last week and charged him with voyeurism.

A 26-year-old woman from Calhoun, Georgia, reported finding a hidden camera in an alarm clock in the bedroom. Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said the woman was trying working on the alarm and realized there was not an on-off switch.

No attorney was listed for Fuentes in Greenville County records.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Airbnb issued a statement saying cameras are never allowed in the bathrooms and bedrooms that members of its community offer for rent. The statement said the person involved has been banned permanently from participation in its community.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.