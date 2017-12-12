South Carolina man arrested after Airbnb guest finds camera

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a woman who rented an apartment from him using Airbnb found a hidden camera.

Media outlets reported that Greenville police arrested 35-year-old Cesar Adan Mendez Fuentes late last week and charged him with voyeurism.

A 26-year-old woman from Calhoun, Georgia, reported finding a hidden camera in an alarm clock in the bedroom. Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said the woman was trying working on the alarm and realized there was not an on-off switch.

No attorney was listed for Fuentes in Greenville County records.

Airbnb issued a statement saying cameras are never allowed in the bathrooms and bedrooms that members of its community offer for rent. The statement said the person involved has been banned permanently from participation in its community.