SpaceX 1st: Recycled rocket soars with recycled capsule

December 15, 2017 10:37 am
 
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has racked up another first, launching a recycled rocket with a recycled capsule on a NASA grocery run.

The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday with a just-in-time-for-Christmas delivery for the International Space Station.

The first-stage booster took flight again after a six-month turnaround. On board was a Dragon supply ship, also a second-time flier.

It’s NASA’s first use of a reused Falcon and only the second of a previously flown capsule.

This time, the Dragon is hauling nearly 5,000 pounds of space station goods, including 40 mice for scientists and 20 barley seeds for Budweiser. It should reach the orbiting outpost Sunday.

The private aerospace company is salvaging as much as possible from flown rockets to drive down launch costs.

