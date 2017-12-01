Listen Live Sports

Street food vendors up in arms over possible EU kebab ban

December 1, 2017 4:27 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The doner kebab, that grilled fast-food sandwich which is the gastronomic equivalent of an American hamburger in many European cities, is under fire.

The European Union’s legislature is moving to ban the phosphates used in the processed meat that is the heart of the popular street snack. Up-in-arms kebab vendors skewer the idea.

EU lawmakers are citing health concerns based on studies that linked phosphates to cardiovascular disease. Owners of takeout restaurants and industry groups say the additives are needed to keep meat juicy.

Fueling the brouhaha is that some sausages with phosphates are allowed to be sold in the EU and would not be affected by the move involving kebab meat.

The disparity has some vendors alleging that “doner discrimination” was cooked up deliberately to hurt Turkish-owned businesses.

