Suspect in Portland train stabbings says he was on autopilot

December 8, 2017 7:40 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the stabbing deaths of two commuters on a Portland light-rail train told a psychologist hired by his defense team that he was on “autopilot” during the attack.

A psychological evaluation unsealed Friday quotes Jeremy Christian as saying he wasn’t aware of his actions May 26 until he heard other passengers yelling that he was killing people. A third person was injured.

The evaluation was submitted to the court last month as part of bail proceedings.

Christian has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Detective Michele Michaels has testified that Christian inflicted 11 stab wounds in 11 seconds after passengers confronted him about anti-Muslim comments directed at two teenage girls.

The report quotes Christian as saying he was barely aware of the girls.

