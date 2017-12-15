Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

T-Mobile taking over Dutch arm of Tele2 mobile provider

December 15, 2017 4:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch arm of T-Mobile says it is taking over telecom and internet provider Tele2’s operations in the Netherlands, in a move T-Mobile says is aimed at competing with local heavyweights KPN and VodafoneZiggo.

T-Mobile will pay 190 million euros ($224 million) and give Tele2 a 25-percent stake in the new combined company. T-Mobile parent company Deutsche Telekom will own 75 percent. The deal announced Friday is subject to approval by competition authorities.

Deutsche Telekom says the combined company will have revenues of more than 2 billion euros and about 4.3 million mobile subscribers.

Soren Abildgaard, CEO of the Dutch T-Mobile, says the new company “will be able to compete against the duopoly much more efficiently and give all Dutch customers a fair choice.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.