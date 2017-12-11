Listen Live Sports

UN: Global economy is growing at 3 percent _ best since 2011

December 11, 2017 6:06 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the global economy is growing by about 3 percent — its highest rate since 2011 — and a significant acceleration from last year.

In its annual economic report and forecast released Monday, the U.N. says the upturn stems predominantly from faster growth in all major developed economies, with east and south Asia remaining “the world’s most dynamic regions.”

The report says that compared to 2016, when global growth was just 2.4 percent, “growth strengthened in almost two-thirds of countries worldwide in 2017.”

U.N. economic chief Liu Zhenmin calls the rise “a welcome sign of a healthier economy.”

The report says governments should now focus on longer-term issues, including climate change and the growing inequality between rich and poor.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.