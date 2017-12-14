Listen Live Sports

University of Houston fraternity indicted for hazing

December 14, 2017 5:06 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted the parent company of a University of Houston fraternity on a misdemeanor hazing charge for depriving pledges of adequate food, water and sleep during a three-day event where one student was body slammed and sustained a lacerated spleen.

The indictment released Thursday names Tennessee-based Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity Inc. The company didn’t immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

Harris County prosecutors say the indictment focuses on one student pledge who was rolled around in vomit, spit and feces in 2016, and was forced to run in darkness while being blindsided by fraternity members tackling him.

A conviction could result in fines up to $10,000.

The university had already suspended Pi Kappa Alpha from campus until 2023.

