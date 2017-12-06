Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US productivity jumps 3 percent in third quarter

December 6, 2017 8:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. worker productivity rose 3 percent in the third quarter, the best showing in three years, while labor costs fell for a second straight quarter.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the increase in productivity in the July-September rose sharply from the 1.5 percent increase in the second quarter and a scant 0.1 percent rise in the first three months of the year. Labor costs fell 0.2 percent after an even bigger 1.2 percent decline in the second quarter.

The third quarter figure for productivity was unchanged from an initial estimate while labor costs were initially estimated to have risen by 0.5 percent.

Economists are hopeful that the upturn in productivity may be a sign this key measure of living standards is improving after a prolonged period of weakness.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.