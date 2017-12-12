Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US wholesale prices up 0.4 percent in November

December 12, 2017 8:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 0.4 percent in November and 3.1 percent over the past year. It was the biggest annual jump in nearly six years and reflected a big spike in the price of gasoline and other energy products.

The Labor Department says last month’s increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, marked the third straight month that wholesale prices have risen by 0.4 percent. The 3.1 percent rise from November 2016 was the biggest 12-month gain since a matching 3.1 percent increase for the 12 months ending in January 2012.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up 0.3 percent in November and 2.4 percent for the past 12 months, a more benign reading on inflation.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.