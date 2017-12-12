Listen Live Sports

Volunteer fire company members face sex assault charges

December 12, 2017 6:01 am
 
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — Four current and former members of a volunteer fire company in Maryland are accused of offenses ranging from attempted rape to harassment.

The Baltimore Sun reports a news release issued Monday by the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company says Chief Will Rosenberg learned of suspected ongoing harassment and a possible sexual assault among members of the company less than two weeks ago, and notified the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cristie Kahler says the ensuing investigation brought charges based on two specific incidents: an attempted sexual assault of a 17-year-old male member during summer on company property, and a harassment incident on Nov. 22.

The four suspects are men whose names will be released once the three warrants and one criminal summons are served.

Three are active members.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

