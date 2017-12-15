Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Yacht club settles alleged bias lawsuit by Muslim couple

December 15, 2017 12:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut yacht club has settled a lawsuit by a Muslim businessman and his wife who said club board members rejected their membership application because of their religion and falsely claimed they supported terrorism.

A document filed Friday in New Haven Superior Court says Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club, in Branford, settled with Kamran and Kara Farid (far-EED’). Terms were not disclosed.

Kamran Farid and a lawyer for the yacht club declined to comment, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Kamran Farid is a co-founder of the Edible Arrangements fruit bouquet business. He and his wife say the club ended their temporary membership and refused to grant them permanent membership in 2015 after some club members made racially insensitive comments about them.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Club officials denied the allegations.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.