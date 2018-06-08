Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

8 accused of stealing millions in internet, wire fraud scam

June 27, 2018 2:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Tennessee say eight people in the U.S. and Africa have been arrested on charges that they stole millions from people and businesses around the world though computer and wire fraud.

Authorities say the group broke into servers and email systems belonging to a Memphis- based real estate company and used fake emails to commit financial fraud.

The suspects also are accused of using internet scams involving romance, fraudulent checks, gold buying and credit cards to illegally ship money and goods to Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Prosecutors say U.S. citizens in Indiana and Washington state were arrested. Also arrested were a Mexican citizen living in California, a citizen of Ghana living in New York and a Nigerian citizen in Atlanta. Three other Africans were arrested in Ghana.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington