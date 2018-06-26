Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Agitated passenger escorted off plane in Minnesota

June 26, 2018 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — An agitated passenger was escorted off a Spirit Airlines flight that landed in Rochester, Minnesota, for a medical emergency.

Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis says the 38-year-old woman from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, was asked to leave the flight after it landed Monday morning.

The incident started when the flight from Houston to Minneapolis was diverted to Rochester after a passenger became ill.

The Post Bulletin reports the woman, who had no connection to the ill passenger, became irate and started screaming, running up and down the aisle.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Video shows another passenger trying to block the woman’s path. She responds by saying her brothers are “Marine snipers.”

The woman was not charged and is cooperating with police. Spirit apologized to passengers and said safety is the airline’s “top priority.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington