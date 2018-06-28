Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bassett: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

June 28, 2018 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 40 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $116 million in the period.

Bassett shares have dropped 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17 percent in the last 12 months.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington