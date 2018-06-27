Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chemours ex-worker who stole trade secrets barred from US

June 27, 2018 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former employee of a chemical company who pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets has been barred from ever returning to the United States.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Former Chemours Co. worker Jerry Jindong Xu was sentenced Wednesday in Delaware federal court to 10 months in prison, the time he’s already served.

The 48-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen who was born and raised in China pleaded guilty earlier this month to trying to steal trade secrets and sell them to Chinese investors. Prosecutors have said the conspiracy involved stealing trade secrets related to chemicals used to mine precious metals such as gold. Chemours, which spun off from the DuPont Co. in 2015, is the world’s largest producer of one of those chemicals.

He was set to be deported to Canada Wednesday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington