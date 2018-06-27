Listen Live Sports

Concho Resources, CMS Energy climb while Conagra stumbles

June 27, 2018 4:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Concho Resources Inc., up $6.09 to $137.78

Energy sector stocks climbed with the price of oil amid signs of supply pressure.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $2.78 to $35.45

The company agreed to buy Pinnacle Foods, which is behind the Hungry-Man brand, for about $10.9 billion to create a frozen-food giant.

CMS Energy Corp., up 61 cents to $47.12

Utility stocks rose as their dividends grew more appealing to income investors due to a drop in Treasury yields.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $12.97 to $2.34

The company said that a clinical trial for its treatment of interstitial cystitis and bladder pain syndrome failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Sonic Corp., down $1.61 to $34.02

The drive-in restaurant chain reported better-than-expected profit but nevertheless gave up some of its sharp gains from earlier in the year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., up $4.23 to $70.85

The company announced five-year distribution agreements with USA Network and Fox Sports for its Raw and SmackDown programs.

Cara Therapeutics Inc., up $1.62 to $18.06

The biotechnology company reported encouraging pain-relief data from its trial in patients undergoing abdominal surgeries.

Nvidia Corp., down $6.27 to $235.72

The stock dropped along with the technology sector as an early-morning rise turned into an afternoon swoon.

