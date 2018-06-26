Listen Live Sports

District lays off more than 1,000 part-time school employees

June 26, 2018
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Layoff notices have been sent to 1,100 part-time public school employees in Connecticut only a few months before the fall semester begins.

The New Haven employees received the notices Friday, and they are effective June 29. The layoffs will affect tutors, lunch aides and part-time teachers.

School officials say the decision was based on the district’s budget struggles. The district is trying to plug a $19 million budget shortfall, and WFSB-TV reports the layoffs will save $12 million.

Schools Superintendent Carol Birks says part-time employees still should have been notified last fall that their contracts wouldn’t last past the school year.

The mayor’s office says some people may be rehired, but there are no guarantees.

