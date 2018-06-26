Dominion Energy, George Washington estate battle over view

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — The view from George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate has been largely preserved for centuries, and now a power company is trying to add two smokestacks to the panorama.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Virginia-based power company Dominion Energy has proposed a natural gas facility across the Potomac River from the Virginia estate. The newspaper says Mount Vernon’s leadership has joined environmentalists to fight the project.

Dominion has petitioned to build a compressor station across the river in Charles County, Maryland. The station will pump gas through a recently restored pipeline that cuts through the region.

Dominion’s vice president of corporate communications, Chet Wade, says the project won’t be visible from the river. But Mount Vernon President Doug Bradburn says the stacks would jar the experience for visitors.

