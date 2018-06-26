Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dominion Energy, George Washington estate battle over view

June 26, 2018 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — The view from George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate has been largely preserved for centuries, and now a power company is trying to add two smokestacks to the panorama.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Virginia-based power company Dominion Energy has proposed a natural gas facility across the Potomac River from the Virginia estate. The newspaper says Mount Vernon’s leadership has joined environmentalists to fight the project.

Dominion has petitioned to build a compressor station across the river in Charles County, Maryland. The station will pump gas through a recently restored pipeline that cuts through the region.

Dominion’s vice president of corporate communications, Chet Wade, says the project won’t be visible from the river. But Mount Vernon President Doug Bradburn says the stacks would jar the experience for visitors.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington