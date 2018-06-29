Listen Live Sports

Erosion problems temporarily halt pipeline construction

June 29, 2018 12:30 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been halted to address some soil erosion problems.

Officials said Friday that the suspension is expected to be temporary for the natural gas pipeline’s installation. Construction will resume with approval from Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality.

DEQ officials said in a statement that the pipeline will direct crews to enhance and restore erosion and sediment controls along the route.

Pipeline officials said in a statement that recent heavy rainfall affected crews’ abilities to control erosion. Pipeline officials said they take their “environmental stewardship responsibilities very seriously.”

The approximately $3.5 billion, 300-mile pipeline will run through West Virginia and Virginia. It’s scheduled to be in service by the end of the year. A number of legal challenges against it are pending.

