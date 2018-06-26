Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ex-Pilot Flying J president apologizes for racial slurs

June 26, 2018 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former president of the nation’s largest diesel fuel retailer has apologized for the language he used in secret recordings.

The recordings captured former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood using racial slurs and profanely criticizing his own board of directors and his boss’ football team and fans. Hazelwood was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering by a jury who heard the recordings.

Hazelwood’s new defense team said in a statement Monday that the jury shouldn’t have heard the recordings. They’ve requested a new trial.

In the statement, Hazelwood said he regrets the language he used.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven’t been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor hasn’t been involved in the company in recent years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington