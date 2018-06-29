Listen Live Sports

Fine may force closure of Ohio city’s last abortion clinic

June 29, 2018 10:41 am
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An abortion clinic in Ohio that regained its license after battling the state for years says it could be forced to close anyway if it’s ordered to pay a $40,000 state fine.

The owners of the last abortion clinic in Toledo are contesting the fine issued after an inspection last year.

The Blade in Toledo reports that the fine was over whether a clinic employee should have called an ambulance instead of driving a patient to a hospital after an abortion.

Capital Care of Toledo says the patient wasn’t facing an emergency and driving her didn’t violate its policies.

Ohio revoked the clinic’s license in 2014, leading to a lengthy court fight. The clinic got its license back this year after receiving a state-mandated patient-transfer agreement from a Toledo hospital.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

