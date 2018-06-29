German unemployment steady as labor market stays strong

BERLIN (AP) — The unemployment rate in Germany remained unchanged in June as the labor market in Europe’s largest economy stayed strong.

The Federal Labor Agency said Friday the jobless rate stood at 5.2 percent when adjusted for seasonal factors.

In unadjusted terms — the headline figure in Germany — unemployment ticked down to 5 percent in June from 5.1 percent in May.

Overall, in June there were 2.28 million people registered as unemployed, down some 40,000 from the previous month.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.