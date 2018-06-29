Listen Live Sports

German unemployment steady as labor market stays strong

June 29, 2018 4:49 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The unemployment rate in Germany remained unchanged in June as the labor market in Europe’s largest economy stayed strong.

The Federal Labor Agency said Friday the jobless rate stood at 5.2 percent when adjusted for seasonal factors.

In unadjusted terms — the headline figure in Germany — unemployment ticked down to 5 percent in June from 5.1 percent in May.

Overall, in June there were 2.28 million people registered as unemployed, down some 40,000 from the previous month.

