Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Guinness brewery, 1st in US in decades, to open in August

June 28, 2018 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RELAY, Md. (AP) — The first Guinness brewery in the United States in decades is expected to open later this summer in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports the revived historic building in Relay, Maryland, will open Aug. 3. for tours, taproom tastings and dining in its restaurant.

Ryan Wagner, a brand ambassador for the beer-maker, says the goal is to attract 300,000 visitors in the first year.

The brewery’s marketing manager says the $80 million project will create approximately 200 hospitality jobs.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Guinness says the brewery will be its first on American soil in over 63 years. The company briefly owned a brewery in New York from 1949 to 1954.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington