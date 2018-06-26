How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks bobbed higher Tuesday as technology and consumer-focused companies regained a sliver of their losses from the day before. Oil prices and energy companies jumped as the U.S. pressed its allies to stop importing oil from Iran.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index edged up 5.99 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,723.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,283.11.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 29.62 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,561.63.

The Russell 2000 index climbed 11.02 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,668.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 31.82 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is down 297.78 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 131.19 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.05 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 49.45 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is down 436.11 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 658.24 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 133.02 points, or 8.7 percent.

