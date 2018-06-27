Listen Live Sports

Judge tosses California suit against Trump over student debt

June 27, 2018 6:04 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge in San Francisco has thrown out a lawsuit by the state of California accusing the Trump administration of illegally reneging on an Obama-era commitment to quickly forgive the loans of students defrauded by the Corinthian for-profit college chain.

Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said Wednesday the state had failed to establish it had the right to bring the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education. She gave the state 30 days to amend its lawsuit.

The state attorney general’s office said it was deeply committed to championing the rights of hardworking students and would either appeal or amend the lawsuit.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced in December that some students cheated by the now-defunct Corinthian schools would only get a part of their federal student loan forgiven.

In May, Kim ordered the education department in a related case to stop collecting debt from the students.

