Markets Right Now: US stocks closing higher; GE rises

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing slightly higher Tuesday as healthy gains melted away in the final hour of trading.

Energy companies rose with oil prices as the U.S. pressed its allies to stop imported oil from Iran.

Advertisement

Technology and industrial companies bounced back from sharp losses the day before. Apple and Facebook rose more than 1 percent.

General Electric soared 7.8 percent after announcing plans to cast away its health care business and sell its interests in oil services company Baker Hughes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,283. The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,723. The Nasdaq composite gained 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,561.

___

12:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing barely higher at midday Tuesday as energy companies rise with oil prices and technology and industrial companies bounce back from sharp losses the day before.

Apple and Microsoft are up more than 1 percent. Technology stocks were hammered Monday amid reports the Trump administration might bar technology companies from selling certain high-tech products to China.

General Electric soared 7.8 percent after announcing plans to cast away its health care business and sell its interests in the oil services company, Baker Hughes.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 50 points or 0.2 percent to 24,306 and the S&P 500 rose 6 points or 0.2 percent to 2,723. The Nasdaq composite gained 19 points to 7,551.

___

12:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are rising at midday Tuesday as energy companies rise with oil prices and technology and industrial companies bounce back from sharp losses the day before.

Apple and Microsoft are up more than 1 percent. Technology stocks were hammered Monday amid reports the Trump administration might bar technology companies from selling certain high-tech products to China.

General Electric soared 7.8 percent after announcing plans to cast away its health care business and sell its interests in the oil services company, Baker Hughes.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 50 points or 0.2 percent to 24,306 and the S&P 500 rose 6 points or 0.2 percent to 2,723. The Nasdaq composite gained 19 points to 7,551.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, as markets calm down after sharp losses a day earlier on renewed trade worries.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 15 points or 0.1 percent to 24,264 and the S&P 500 rose 2 points or 0.1 percent to 2,719. The Nasdaq composite gained 12 points to 7,542.

On the day it’s officially out of the Dow Jones industrials, General Electric soared 6.5 percent after announcing plans to cast away its health care business and sell its interests in the oil-services company, Baker Hughes.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.88 percent. Gold and silver prices fell. French and German markets are higher, but China’s Shanghai composite index slid into bear market territory.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.