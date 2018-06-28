Markets Right Now: US stocks closing higher Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are closing higher Thursday as gains for technology companies and banks help the market recover some of the previous day’s losses.

Health care stocks fell after Amazon.com said it will buy online pharmacy PillPack. Drugstores, prescription drug distributors and others sank. CVS fell 6.1 percent and Express Scripts fell 1.5 percent.

Amazon also rolled out a program to allow contractors around the country to deliver its packages. Amazon rose 2.6 percent, while UPS fell 2.3 percent and FedEx lost 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index added 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,716. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,216. The Nasdaq composite gained 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,503.

U.S. crude oil rose 69 cents to $73.45 a barrel, its highest price since late 2014.

