McCormick: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

June 28, 2018
 
SPARKS, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $123.3 million.

The Sparks, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $4.95 per share.

McCormick shares have increased roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 1 percent. The stock has climbed 7.5 percent in the last 12 months.

