The Associated Press
 
New visitors center opens at Walkway Over the Hudson

June 30, 2018 8:31 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is opening a new welcome center at the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the opening of the Ulster County facility on Friday.

The $5.4 million welcome center, located at the western gateway to the walkway, will provide information to tourists about local destinations and events.

It also includes public restrooms, space for concessions and an amphitheater for special events.

The new welcome center is one of several such facilities opened recently throughout the state.

