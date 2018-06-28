Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nike fiscal 4Q profit tops forecasts

June 28, 2018 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Shares of Nike Inc. jumped in after-market trading Thursday after the sneaker giant posted better-than-expected results.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it earned $1.14 billion, or 69 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter. Revenue was $9.79 billion, a 13 percent rise over the same period a year earlier.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research forecast earnings of 64 cents per share and revenue of $9.39 billion.

Revenue for the Nike brand was up 9 percent to $9.3 billion in the quarter that ended May 31. But Converse brand sales slumped 14 percent to $512 million as growth in Asia was more than offset by declines elsewhere.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The athletic apparel maker also unveiled a $15 billion share buyback plan that will kick in during the current fiscal year after a $12 billion plan now in effect is completed.

Nike shares rallied nearly 10 percent in extended trading following the releases of the earnings report. As of the close of regular-session trading Thursday, the stock was up almost 15 percent for 2018 and more than 34 percent in the past year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington