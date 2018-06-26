Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Royal Caribbean invests $120M in ship to attract millennials

June 26, 2018 4:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean has invested $120 million in a 15-year-old ship as part of a plan to attract younger travelers with shorter cruises.

A company news release says the Mariner of the Seas arrived at its new home last week in PortMiami. The ship will offer 4-night weekday and 3-night weekend trips from Miami to the Bahamas. Its first voyage left Monday.

Besides restaurants and bars, other new attractions include a virtual reality bungee trampoline, a pair of racer waterslides, a glow-in-the-dark laser tag room, a room escape challenge and a surf simulator.

Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley says millennials want more frequent and shorter vacations, and the Mariner of the Seas is expected to meet that demand.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The improvements are part of a $900 million program involving 10 ships in four years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington