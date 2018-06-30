Listen Live Sports

Store fires worker for message on homeless woman’s cup

June 30, 2018 3:29 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — An employee at a downtown Cincinnati Dunkin’ Donuts who wrote a disparaging message on a homeless woman’s cup has been fired.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the disjointed message was first posted on Instagram by a customer and then shared on Facebook by others. It says: “Stop ‘Hangin out in-front of the store. If you have a Full Time job! — management.” The message was written Thursday.

The store’s owner says the employee wasn’t a manager and no longer works there.

Owner Mike Benhase says the employee’s message “goes against everything we stand for.” He says he would like to apologize to the woman in person if she returns to the store

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

