The Latest: Woman says she suffered whiplash on water ride

June 26, 2018 12:58 pm
 
EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a woman who was thrown off a suburban St. Louis water ride (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A woman who was flung into the air while riding a water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis says she suffered whiplash.

Sondra Thornhill, of the Missouri town of Lebanon, told KMOV-TV that she heard her “neck pop” Saturday on the Typhoon Twister in Eureka. She was taken to a hospital, where she underwent a CT scan and X-ray.

Six Flags says in a statement that the ride is closed while the company investigates. The company offered no details and hasn’t returned phone or email messages Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The ride, which opened this summer, sends a four-person raft careening into a 125-foot (38-meter) long whirlpool bowl, down a five-story drop, up a 45-foot (14-meter) zero-gravity wave wall and back down into a splash pool.

___

9:17 a.m.

Six Flags says a water ride in suburban St. Louis is closed after a rider fell out of a tube and was hospitalized.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened Saturday on the Typhoon Twister in Eureka.

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Gotway released no information about the rider’s injuries or how long the ride will be closed.

The ride, which opened this summer, sends a four-person raft careening into a 125-foot (38-meter) long whirlpool bowl, down a five-story drop, up a 45-foot (14-meter) zero-gravity wave wall and back down into a splash pool.

Six Flags said in a statement that it’s investigating. The park hasn’t returned phone or email messages Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Ten-year-old Caleb Schwab died in August 2016 after he flew off a giant waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in neighboring Kansas. That ride remains closed.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

