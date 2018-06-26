Listen Live Sports

Theater manager calls cops on black couple retrieving kids

June 26, 2018 5:46 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A black family says a Philadelphia movie theater manager called police when they tried to retrieve their children from the theater after getting a refund.

Ismael and Ashley Jimenez told Philly.com they had taken their youngest son with them to complain about a beeping noise during a Friday showing of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” leaving their three children and two of their friends in the theater.

Ashley Jimenez tried to retrieve the children but was denied entry. Jimenez said she went anyway and police were called. In a video posted to Facebook , several officers are seen responding. No one was arrested.

Cinemark Theatres didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks in April when a manager called police because they hadn’t bought anything.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

