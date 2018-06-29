Listen Live Sports

UK supermarket shelves starting to get hit by CO2 shortage

June 29, 2018 6:58 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A shortage of carbon dioxide in Europe could mean emptier supermarket shelves in Britain this weekend.

Ian Wright, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BBC Friday that the shortage of the gas, used to produce many foods, could affect supplies of products like beer, meat and crumpets.

Baking company Warburtons has halved production of crumpets this week to 5 million units. Nick Allen, head of the British Meat Processors Association, says the price of meat could rise.

The shortage also continues to affect beer production. Some pub chains say they’re out of popular brands like John Smith’s or Strongbow. But the British Beer and Pub Association says drinkers should “Keep calm and carry on.”  

The Food and Drink Federation expects carbon dioxide supplies to increase next week.

