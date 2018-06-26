Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Venezuela’s wealthy beat water crisis drilling private wells

June 26, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A collapsing water system is prompting families in wealthy enclaves of Venezuela’s capital to drill illegal wells so they can flush and wash without thinking twice.

Anger is growing as the water system crumbles along with the socialist-run economy.

In just one tony Caracas neighborhood, a group of neighbors hired a firm to drill a water well next to their apartment building early this year. At least three more buildings on the tree-lined street have since hired the same engineer.

But it’s a solution far out of reach for Caracas’ hillside slums, where poor residents instead are taking to the streets in protest.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Venezuela’s meltdown has been accelerating, prompting masses of people to abandon the nation in frustration at food shortages, street violence, rampant blackouts — and now sputtering faucets.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington