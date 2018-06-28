Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Walgreens and FedEx stumble while McCormick and MSG jump

June 28, 2018 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $6.56 to $59.70

Shares of drugstores, pharmacy benefits managers and medication distributors fell after Amazon said it’s buying online pharmacy PillPack.

FedEx Corp., down $3.08 to $226.67

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Delivery company stocks declined after Amazon said it is launching a program to have contractors deliver some of its shipments.

Madison Square Garden Co., up $37.07 to $303.29

The company said it will consider spinning off its sports team ownership into a separate company.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $28.88 to $428.36

The Mexican food chain said it will restructure its business, change its menu and close some restaurants.

McCormick & Co., up $8.90 to $114.83

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

The spice and seasonings company raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 77 cents to $19.41

The home goods retailer had a solid first quarter but it wasn’t enough to excite investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $1.65 to $21.77

The chipmaker said Chinese regulators approved its $6 billion purchase of competitor Cavium.

Starbucks Inc., down $1.30 to $48.54

The coffee chain said Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw will retire in November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington