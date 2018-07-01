Listen Live Sports

1 killed in attack on trade chamber in southern Turkey

July 3, 2018 8:05 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a gunman has killed the deputy head of a local trade organization in southern Turkey. The organization’s president was wounded in the attack.

Gov. Omer Faruk Coskun said the attack occurred Tuesday in the Trade and Industry Chamber for the city of Osmaniye. The gunman, who has not been identified, was immediately caught.

Coskun said the motive of the attack was under investigation but appeared to be a personal vendetta and not politically motivated. Three prosecutors were appointed to investigate.

The victim died in the hospital. The president was not in serious condition.

