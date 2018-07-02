Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
2 planes make emergency landings at Kansas City airport

July 17, 2018 11:14 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two planes carrying more than 250 passengers made emergency landings at Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City Aviation Department spokesman Joe McBride says the first emergency landing happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday after crews on Delta Air Lines flight 923 reported a fuel leak. The plane was coming from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Kansas City with 117 people aboard.

McBride says about an hour later, Alaska Airlines flight 1097 was diverted to Kansas City because of pressurization issues. The Alaska Airlines flight had been headed from Dulles Airport in suburban Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles International Airport with 150 passengers.

No injuries were reported.

Business News U.S. News

