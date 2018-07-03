Listen Live Sports

3.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

July 1, 2018 2:22 pm
 
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Oklahoma.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The agency says the earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, about 8 miles (12.5 kilometers) east of Guthrie. The temblor was recorded at a depth of nearly 5.5 miles (8.7 kilometers).

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater injections.

