Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

North Carolina raids 3 casinos run by unrecognized tribe

July 24, 2018 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — Authorities arrested 26 people in raids on three casinos they say were illegally operated by the Tuscarora Indian Nation of North Carolina, which lacks federal or state recognition as a Native American tribe.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says members of the group were making threats of war against law enforcement and operating illegal casinos, marijuana grows and an unlicensed police force.

Alcohol Law Enforcement head Terrance Merriweather says neighbors complained and the group “openly expressed beliefs that neither the laws of North Carolina nor the United States applied to them.”

Authorities also confiscated vehicles, drugs, money, weapons and more than 200 gambling machines on Monday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

There was no answer Tuesday at home or office listings for the organization’s leader, Kendall Locklear, who was among those arrested.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington