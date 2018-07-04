Listen Live Sports

4 types of Goldfish Crackers recalled, salmonella fears

July 24, 2018 6:13 am
 
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.

The company on Monday took the action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. The company has posted a chart with the product codes on its website.

The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

